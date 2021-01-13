Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 11.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 5,821,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,037,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

