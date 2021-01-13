Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $62.48 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $63.50.
About Upstart
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.