Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $62.48 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 in the last three months.

