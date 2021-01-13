UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.22. 72,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day moving average is $322.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

