UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.65. 60,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $335.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

