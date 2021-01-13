United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 94,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $262.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.