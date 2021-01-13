United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on UDIRF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF remained flat at $$42.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.71. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

