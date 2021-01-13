United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.00

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

