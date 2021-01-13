Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $218.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

