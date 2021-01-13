Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

