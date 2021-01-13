Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 48,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

