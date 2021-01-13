Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 22,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

