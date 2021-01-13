Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.34. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

