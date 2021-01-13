UniLayer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,314.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $91,314.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00109135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00063012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00247942 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.04 or 0.89988255 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,386,943 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

