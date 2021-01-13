UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.88).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

