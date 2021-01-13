Unibright Market Cap Hits $83.26 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $83.26 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

