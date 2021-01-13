Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMICY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

