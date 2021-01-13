UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on UMH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE UMH opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 48.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.