Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $1,180,492. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

