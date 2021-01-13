Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger Sells 4,065 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.