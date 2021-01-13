Ultiledger One Day Trading Volume Hits $113,720.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $29.70 million and $113,720.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

