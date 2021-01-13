ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 10,149 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,119.20 ($10,607.79).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 20,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,421 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

ULS opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.93. ULS Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £52.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.