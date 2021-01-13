UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

