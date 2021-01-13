UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UBS Group AG continues to execute restructuring initiatives in order to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients with greater dexterity, improving quality and speed to market. Efforts to expand operations by entering partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position keeps us encouraged. Also, several ongoing cost-control initiatives might support UBS Group's long-term growth. However, Shares of UBS Group have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. The company’s net interest income remains under pressure due to negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Further, appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies remains a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities and pending litigations, expected to result in higher legal costs, keep us apprehensive.”

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

