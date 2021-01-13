UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €430.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €376.23 ($442.62).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.