UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. BidaskClub raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 133,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

