UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Trading Up 0.8%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 27,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

