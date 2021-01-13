Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.75.

Shares of UI opened at $253.23 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $284.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

