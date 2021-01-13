Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $16,168.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,791.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.95 or 0.03059226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00393119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.75 or 0.01340389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00568109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00459943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00317880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020811 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

