Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 7.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $58.54. 52,078,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 27,637,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,029,000 shares of company stock worth $2,032,912,260. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,615.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 86.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

