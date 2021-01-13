Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $475.00. The company traded as high as $375.50 and last traded at $374.77, with a volume of 56119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.01.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.