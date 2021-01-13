Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.94. 52,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,928. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $375.74. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

