TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

