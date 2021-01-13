Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $30.85

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $28.39. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1,799,108 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

