TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $169,266.83 and $7,797.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars.

