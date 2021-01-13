TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $70,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,191 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

