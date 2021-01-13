TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 67 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.96.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.