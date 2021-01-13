TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,195.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

