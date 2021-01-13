TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $140,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,914.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,196.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,860.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

