TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,385 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,917 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

