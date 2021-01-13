TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 77 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

GD opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

