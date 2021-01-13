Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 805,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 844,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. BidaskClub downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 155.72 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

