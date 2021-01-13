Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $576.00

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 576 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 194788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.25).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.76. The firm has a market cap of £265.16 million and a P/E ratio of 51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s previous dividend of $2.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Tristel plc (TSTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

