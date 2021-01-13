Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

