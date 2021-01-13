Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Trident Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $9,170,229.25. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trident Acquisitions stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) by 353.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,567 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 12.86% of Trident Acquisitions worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TDAC opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27. Trident Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.