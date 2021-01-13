Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.59. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 399,267 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other news, Director Gary Berman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

