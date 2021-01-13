Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.09

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.09 and last traded at $92.61, with a volume of 678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

