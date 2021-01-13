Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of TRVI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

