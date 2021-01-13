Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Down 9.2%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.18. 4,877,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,747,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Trevena alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trevena by 136.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 204.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 95.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.