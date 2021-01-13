Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Down 9.2%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.18. 4,877,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,747,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trevena by 136.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 204.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 95.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
