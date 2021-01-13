Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TPRKY remained flat at $$16.30 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

