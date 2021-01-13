Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGAN remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

